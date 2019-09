Algerian actress Nesrine Tafesh had a new photo session in which she appeared with a beautiful look like princesses.





The dress chosen by Tafesh for the new pictures, is designed by Zeena Zaki, and costs around 4,500 AED which equates to $ 1,225.

The last on screen role for Nisreen Tafesh is the film "Nadi Al Rejal Al Serri" (The Secret Men's Club), in which the Algerian beauty starred alongside Karim Abdel Aziz, Ghada Adel and Majed Al-Kidwani.