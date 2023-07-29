Price of Princess Rajwa Paco Rabanne dress (pictures)

ALBAWABA - Princess Rajwa Al Hussein is doing her duty as a royal wife.

Today, Princess Alia Al Hussein has shared the first glimpse of Princess Rajwa Al Hussein's appearance as she and husband Crown Prince Al Hussein have attended his cousin Prince Talal Saleh's engagement (Katb Ktab).

Princess Alia shared a picture with her 227K Instagram followers while she was greeting Princess Rajwa, Crown Prince Al Hussein and his brother Prince Hashem.

Princess Alia captioned the picture: "With my beloved niece in law and nephews- Princess Rajwa ,Crown Prince Hussein and Prince Hashem God Bless them all."

The elegant Princess of Jordan dazzled in a Paco Robanne printed tie-neck midi dress from fall-winter 2023 – 2024 collection and paired it with white pumps.

The dress is priced at $849.42.