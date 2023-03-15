Price of Queen Rania's gown at Iman's wedding revealed

ALBAWABA - Earlier this week, her royal highness, Princess Iman, the daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania tied the knot to Mr Jameel Alexander.

With its simplicity and elegance, now, the Princess' wedding is still the talk of the Kingdom.

One thing that caught everyone's attention was the minimalism in the wedding, and the natural makeup is worn by the Princess, in addition, to Queen Rania's beautiful simple beige gown.

Queen Rania and Princess Iman 👑❤️ pic.twitter.com/QnMm383uqa — Mayar 🥐 (@MayaarAhmed__) March 12, 2023

The Queen's gown is from Dior's Fall 2022 Couture, the collection's prices range from $520 to $18.690, thus, The Queen's outfit does not exceed $18.000.

Usually, fashion in Royal weddings is extremely expensive, but Princess Iman's wedding ceremony caught the attention for its simplicity.