Prince Al Waleed Bin Talal Hosts Rashed Al-Majed.. What's the Story? (Video)

Bahraini-Saudi singer Rashed Al-Majed published a video with the owner of Rotana Audio and Visual Productions Prince Al Waleed Bin Talal, after signing a contract with Rotana.
Rashed appeared in the video thanking Prince Al Waleed for hosting him, while the prince responded: "God bless you this is your home, Rotana is your home".
شكراً سمو الأمير الوليد بن طلال على حسن الضيافة والتكريم— راشد الماجد (@RashedTV) September 16, 2019
💚 🇸🇦 💚🇸🇦@Alwaleed_Talal @salhendi @RotanaMusic pic.twitter.com/dh7RqDqwt0
At a ceremony of signing, Rashed said he has great goals and ambitions, and aspires to write a new journey of success wit Rotana.
© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)