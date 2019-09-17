Prince Al Waleed Bin Talal Hosts Rashed Al-Majed.. What's the Story? (Video)

Bahraini-Saudi singer Rashed Al-Majed published a video with the owner of Rotana Audio and Visual Productions Prince Al Waleed Bin Talal, after signing a contract with Rotana.





Rashed appeared in the video thanking Prince Al Waleed for hosting him, while the prince responded: "God bless you this is your home, Rotana is your home".

At a ceremony of signing, Rashed said he has great goals and ambitions, and aspires to write a new journey of success wit Rotana.