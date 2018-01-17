Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Love Story Is Now a Movie in the Works
The TV movie will recount the history of Prince Harry and Markle's relationship (Source: Nicoleta Ionescu - Shutterstock)
Lifetime is developing a TV movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The network announced Sunday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story will chronicle the romance between the British royal and the American actress, according to Entertainment Weekly.
The TV movie will recount the history of Prince Harry and Markle's relationship, from their set-up by mutual friends to their engagement in November. It will also the explore Markle's life as a divorced American actress and the intense public interest surrounding the couple.
Deadline reported Lifetime is casting for the film. Menhaj Huda will direct the movie, with Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss as executive producers.
Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story has yet to set a premiere date. Lifetime previously aired William & Kate: The Movie about Prince Harry's brother, Prince William, and Kate Middleton 11 days before the pair's 2011 wedding.
Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The Suits star deleted her social media accounts last week after shutting down her lifestyle blog, The Tig, in April.
