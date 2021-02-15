Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce They are Expecting Their Second Child

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, former actress Meghan Markle, announced Sunday they are expecting their second child. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," the couple's representative said in a statement to People.com.

USA Today also confirmed the happy news. The baby's gender and anticipated arrival date were not revealed.

"Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well," a spokesman for Buckingham Palace said about the baby news, according to The Guardian. Misan Harriman shared on Twitter a black-and-white photo she snapped of the couple, smiling and cuddling.

"Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow.

Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan," Harriman captioned the outdoor portrait.

The 36-year-old son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana married Markle, 39, in 2018. They already are the parents of toddler Archie, who was born in May 2019.

Harry and Meghan announced last year that they were stepping down from their duties as senior members of the British royal family.

They now live in California. Meghan revealed in November that she had suffered a miscarriage in July.