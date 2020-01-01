Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share an Unseen Photo of Archie From Their Canadian Christmas Holiday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared an unseen picture of baby Archie in a highlight reel of their top moments of 2019.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, posted the sweet picture tonight, as 2019 drew to a close, choosing Coldplay's 2003 sombre track 'Clocks'.

The candid snap shows Prince Harry standing by a lake in what is thought to be their Canadian Christmas hideaway of Vancouver Island, as he smiles at a beaming Archie, who is dressed in an adorable beanie hat, a beige anorak and little sheepskin boots gifted to them by the Australian Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove.

Sharing the post, which racked up over 260,000 likes in half an hour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote: '2019 in review. Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support!

'We've loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can't wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness. - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex'.

They added: 'Special thanks to Chris Martin and Coldplay for allowing us to use one of their songs'.