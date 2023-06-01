Prince Hussein, Rajwa Al Saif officially married

ALBAWABA - Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif are officially married in a royal wedding which was hosted in Zahran Palace in the capital Amman.

Following the "Katb Ktab" ceremony, the bride and the groom has received congratulating messages from the guests.

The wedding ceremony was hosted in Amman on June 1 with the attendance of Jordanian royals and world leaders.

The newlyweds will mediate a royal procession from Zahran Palace toward Al Husseiniya Palace where a reception will be held to celebrate the wedding.