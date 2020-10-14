Princess Ameerah Al-Taweel Posts First Picture of Her Son.. Check It Out

Saudi Princess Ameerah Al-Taweel always keeps contact with with followers via Twitter.

The Saudi beauty has 1.5 million followers on the social media network, and she uses the platform to talk about close causes to her heart, as well as engaging with important global events and incidents.

We can't help but notice that the princess has recently changed her profile picture on Twitter, and she just looks breathtaking.

Princess Ameerah wore peachy lipstick and accessorized with butterfly earrings while wrapping a powder blue shawl around her head.

In the picture, we can also see a hand of a baby handing her a white flower.

Since she gave birth to her child 'Zayed' from her Emirati billionaire husband Khalifa Bin Butti Al Muhairi last September, the hand of the baby in the picture matches a 13-month-old child assuming that it's Zayed's.