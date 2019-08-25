After Marrying Emirati Billionaire, Amira Al-Taweel Gives Birth to Her Child 'Zayed'

Saudi businesswoman Amira Al Taweel gave birth to her first child after marrying Emirati billionaire Khalifa Bin Butti Al Muhairi last September.





Al-Taweel chose the name "Zayed" for her newborn baby, which was revealed by the change of her Bio on her official page on Twitter.

As news of giving birth spread, Al Taweel was congratulated by her followers on Twitter.



Amira Al Taweel married billionaire Al Muhairi on September 9th, 2018 according to a wedding invitation card that was circulated on social media and the wedding was held in Paris.

According to reports, the bride dedicated her husband Abdelmajid Abdallah's famous song “Men Methlek” (Who is Like You) during the highly secretive ceremony attended by only by select people, away from media surveillance.

Emirati billionaire Khalifa bin Butti Al Muhairi ranks seventh in the list of the wealthiest businessmen in the UAE with a fortune of $ 1.8 billion up to March 2018, and Amira Al Taweel was previously married to Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and they were divorced in late 2013 after 5 years of marriage.

Amira Al-Taweel was born in the city of Dawadmi in the region of Riyadh.

Al Taweel is a Saudi woman who claims the rights of Saudi women, and she also runs "Mawaheb" company for Youth.

Taweel holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of New Haven, USA, and is the Vice President of the Alwaleed Bin Talal Foundation which could be a step towards a journey in charity or humanitarian causes.