The 13th Crown Prince is born at Buckingham Palace

ALBAWABA - Princess Eugenie announces birth of second child.

Princess Eugenie, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and her husband British manager Jack Brooksbank have announced the birth of their second child.

In an Instagram post, Princess Eugenie, shared that she has welcomed a new baby boy to the family, and that they named him, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank.

And now, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, is the newest member of Royal Family, making him 13th in line to the throne, and with his birth, Prince Edward moved down to 14th place in line to the throne.

The princess wrote: ""Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1Ibs, he is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald."

"Augie is loving being a big brother already." she added.



