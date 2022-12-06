Priyanka Chopra dazzles Dubai fashion event

Priyanka Chopra, who has been a fashion icon for many, set the temperatures soaring with her new Instagram posts.

The Hollywood and Bollywood actor sported a pink Bulgari gown and a crimson red shrug as she attended a fashion event celebrating the Italian luxury fashion house's new collection Eden, Garden of Wonders in Dubai.

"What a gorgeous evening celebrating @bulgari’s Eden, Garden of Wonders collection in Dubai with my dear friend @jc.babin," Priyanka captioned the post.

"@lucia_silvestri, your exquisite designs are so beautiful, and bring so much joy to everyone who wears them. I’m so proud to be your ambassador," she added.

The Baywatch actor, who is also the ambassador of the fashion house, completed the look with a diamond necklace and a pair of earrings.

Husband Nick Jonas was quick to comment on the post. "Hottie," he wrote.

Priyanka was most recently seen at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, which saw a host of A-list Bollywood stars attend including Shah Rukh Khan, Sharon Stone, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and more.

Following the event in KSA, the actor was in Dubai for the weekend. She treated fans with a series of pictures and videos as she enjoyed a mini getaway in the city.