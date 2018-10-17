Priyanka Chopra Wants a Cute and Comfortable Wedding Dress

Priyanka and Nick are keen to get married sooner than later (Source: priyankachopra / Instagram )

Priyanka Chopra's wedding dress will be "cute and comfortable".



The 'Quantico' star may have only recently got engaged to Nick Jonas but she already has a good idea of what sort of gown she wants for her big day.





She told Entertainment Tonight: "I always believed that anything and everything that I wear, I have to be comfortable and cute. So it's going to be cute and comfortable."



And Priyanka and Nick are keen to get married "sooner than later".



A source shared: "Priyanka and Nick are ready to tie the knot sooner than later. The couple has had an accelerated relationship, and are very comfortable with one another. Priyanka has already been planning the wedding for a couple of months now and is excited to call Nick her husband one day.



"Priyanka and Nick are on the same page about wanting to get married earlier rather than later, and are telling friends it will most likely be next year."



The 'Jealous' hitmaker proposed to the actress in July and she admitted their pledge to get married has brought them even closer together, saying they now feel more like "family".



She previously said: "I'm excited. It's a very different feeling. I never realised that having a boyfriend and having a fiance are completely different. It just feels different. There's gravitas. You feel like family, which is just so different ... We've known each other for a couple of years but we dated for just a little while, but I think that's the one thing we really connect on is our love for family and knowing faith is so important to us."



