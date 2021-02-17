Priyanka Chopra Who?! Video of Nick Jonas's Emirati Wife Goes Viral.. Watch

From Bollywood to the Middle East, we found footage of Nick Jonas's wedding tying the knot to an Emirati woman.

Emirati-male-beauty blogger Bader Khalaf, who defines himself as a 'feminine man', has recently shared a video from Nick Jonas's wedding.

But instead of Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra being the bride, it was actually Bader again in Priyanka's iconic wedding gown.

Adding more Arabian touches to the bizarre video, Khalaf swapped Nick's name into a tribal one by calling him 'Nick Bin Jonas Al-Otaibi' such as Mohamed Bin Salman for example.

Bader Khalaf captioned the video: 'Thanks to God, I just tied the knot to Nick Bin Jonas Al-Otaibi. May God bless every girl with the same moment, say Amen.'

تم وبحمدالله عقد قراني مع

نيك بن جونس العتيبي 💍❤️

ربي يرزق كل بنت نفس هاللحظه قولوا آمين❤️. pic.twitter.com/e6vOSYzphI — Bader Khalaf | بدر خلف (@iambaderkhalaf) February 15, 2021

It turned out that the Emirati feminine man used FaceApp to become the digital version of Nick Jonas's wife.

Bader's 383.7K followers on Twitter were hooting with laughter in the comments.

متضايقه؟

تعبانه نفسياً؟

تبين حل لكل مشاكلك؟

الحل في هذي التمارين والنتيجه مضمونه 👌

لا تنسوني في دعواتكم ❤️. pic.twitter.com/f1790KZ1jy — Bader Khalaf | بدر خلف (@iambaderkhalaf) February 10, 2021

One follower wrote: 'Priyanka Chopra would have a heart attack if she sees this.'

Another one joked: 'Watch out of Priyanka Al-Enezi, because she will smash your face if she sees you.'

This is not the first time Bader uses FaceApp to post his face on women's bodies, especially Bollywood ladies.

Previously, he promoted for his Sheila - a kind of Saudi music - by posting his face on Indian actress Malavika Mohanan's body.