Priyanka Chopra Wows Saudi Design at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Wedding

Hollywood actress Sophie Turner and pop sensation Joe Jonas tied the knot in Sarrians, France, on Saturday and family member Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Nick Jonas, celebrated by showing off a bevvy of Saudi designs.

Chopra and Jonas both stayed at the Château de Torreau, a restored 18th century castle where the wedding took place, and the Bollywood actress was spotted around the venue wearing multiple ensembles by Saudi fashion label Honayda.

The actress went casual in a button-down lilac shirt dress from the label’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection, but she ramped things up for the rehearsal dinner with an ivory strapless satin gown that featured a sweetheart line from the same collection.

The outfits were styled by Mimi Cuttrell, who regularly sources fashion from the Middle East for her celebrity clients.