From Prizes To Offers, What To Expect At This Year’s GITEX Shopper

GITEX Shopper has grown into the region’s most popular consumer electronics event and for good reason. This bustling discount fair brings together top electronic brands under one roof at unbeatable prices. Add all kinds of live entertainment and family fun to that irresistible mix to make GITEX Shopper the place to be from 24-28 September.

To make you even more excited about this year’s action-packed edition, here’s a round-up of what to expect at GITEX Shopper 2019:

Seal amazing deals

Bargain hunters are in for a treat as leading retailers like Jumbo Electronics, Sharaf DG and Axiom drop incredible offers on smartphones, laptops, accessories and more. Update and upgrade your tech suite with amazing deals on top brands. Plan well and you could arrive right in time for flash sales and super deals across thousands of products.

A gamer’s paradise

A focal point at this year’s GITEX Shopper is the popular game and virtual reality zone, Shopper Games. PC, Playstation and Nintendo have dedicated zones where gaming enthusiasts can participate in mini tournaments like Fortnite matches on 26 and 27 September and a Super Smash Bros challenge on 28 September. Enjoy games like Control Borderlands 3 and FIFA 19 as well as retro favourites like Mario, Atari and The Legend of Zelda.

Win just by visiting

No occasion in Dubai is complete without an exciting raffle draw to up the fun factor and GITEX Shopper is not one to disappoint. Spend AED2,000 or more at the fair and you can enter a raffle draw to win AED2,000 back. Some lucky winners will also find themselves driving home in a brand new 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. There are daily prizes up for grabs throughout the week including iPhone XRs, Bissell vacuum cleaners, The Dubai Mall Emaar discount vouchers and more, so you’ll never run out of reasons to visit.

Too good to be true

Jump on that virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) train to the future at the inaugural Shopper Virtual Zone. Gamers can sharpen their skills on games like Fruit Ninja, The Laser Bat and Angry Birds while VR and AR fans can explore exciting technologies in a dedicated centre.

Smarten up your home

Dreaming of a Jetsons-inspired home? This year, GITEX Shopper and Jumbo Electronics are pairing up to bring consumers the latest products in smart home electronics in one dedicated area. Get ready for new launches from your favourite brands as well as the hottest deals for smart home connectivity, security, entertainment and automation.

Out with the old

Have old or unnecessary equipment, but don’t know what to do with it? Trade in your unwanted items at GITEX Shopper and be rewarded with vouchers to spend at the event. The Shopper Trade-In returns after an immensely successful first run last year to encourage people to recycle unused technology.

