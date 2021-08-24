Proof of Love?! First Picture of Tuba Büyüküstün and Murat Boz Following Dating Rumors

Has the love of Murat Boz and Tuba Büyüküstün been proven? Are the two in love?

The evidence is getting stronger and stronger about the allegations of love between famous Turkish singer Murat Boz and beautiful Turkish actress Tuba Büyüküstün.

While claims from the tabloid press that there is love between the two increase day by day, a new photo of the duo has caused a fuss on social media.

Abandoned by Aslı Enver for not marrying her, Murat Boz is allegedly trying his luck with Tuba Büyüküstün.

The couple, who had dinner alone in Beykoz in the past weeks, did not accept the love claims.

A new photo of the alleged couple has created controversy, whether the actress and singer, who are co-starring in the series Another Self, are advertising for the show or there would be real love between them.

Previously, famous pop singer Murat Boz had denied that he is in love with Tuba Büyüküstün, saying, "We are shooting a series, friends."

While Murat Boz was taking a selfie with the TV series crew, the fact that Tuba Büyükstün was sitting next to him did not go unnoticed.

Do you think that Tuba Büyüküstün and Murat Boz are dating?

