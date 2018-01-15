The Priciest British Divorce Ever, Ant Mcpartlin to Pay Lisa Armstrong £31million

the 42-year-old TV presenter is 'happy' to part with half of his reported fortune to keep the pair's marriage split amicable. (Source: Photo Agency - Shutterstock)

Ant McPartlin has been seen in public for the first time since announcing his divorce from wife of 11 years, Lisa Armstrong, amid claims he will pay his former partner half of his £62m fortune to end their marriage amicably.

A source told The Sun the 42-year-old TV presenter is 'happy' to part with half of his reported fortune to keep the pair's marriage split amicable.

If it goes ahead, it will be among the largest divorce settlements paid by a UK celebrity in history.

They said: 'It’s a huge amount but he wants Lisa to be financially and emotionally supported.

'He wants things to be amicable and doesn’t want a drawn out court battle with Lisa.

'He still views her as a best friend and wants them both to be able to walk away from the marriage positively.'

A source close to Lisa reportedly told the website that the Strictly make-up guru was 'not motivated' by money, and that due to the 'shock' of the divorce she is not prepared to rush things.

While the divorce settlement may be mammoth, it cannot top the settlement reportedly paid by Formula One tycoon Bernie Ecclestone, with the star shelling out an estimated £740m to ex Slavica upon their divorce in 2009.

The star's heartbreaking split was confirmed in a statement to MailOnline on Saturday, with his spokesman saying Ant was 'very sad' at the decision.

Ant looked thoughtful as he stepped out to walk his chocolate labrador Hurley on Sunday, clad in a navy blue tracksuit, matching trainers and a white and blue Newcastle United woollen hat.

Bundling up against the cold temperatures, the Saturday Night Takeaway presenter wrapped his arms around himself and slipped on navy gloves, while cradling a bandaged hand.

Pulling an anguished expression the star sported a light smattering of stubble as he stepped out in the bracing temperatures of the capital.

Showing her support for her son during the difficult period, Ant's mum Christine brought along her pooch, and chatted to her son as they walked along.

This comes as a source claimed to The Mirror Online that the couple had been drifting apart for many months and that Ant had been 'difficult to live with.'

They said: 'Ant and Lisa have tried to make things work but they have been drifting apart for some time and their relationship has been over as a proper marriage for months.

'Ant has been difficult to live with for a long time and was keeping more and more secrets from Lisa the longer the marriage went on.

'They got to a difficult place and there was no way their relationship could recover, the best thing now is they both move on.'

The outing comes one day after it was confirmed that Ant was ending his marriage to his partner of 23 years.

The star's spokesman confirmed to MailOnline on Saturday: 'In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin.

'Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made.'

A source close to Ant added to The Sun On Sunday: 'This was a tough decision for Ant but he has to do the right thing for his health. The marriage has effectively been struggling for eight months. He's given it a good go.

They added: 'Ant's big concern in the whole thing is Lisa and making it as easy as possible for her.'

Ant and Strictly Come Dancing make-up artist Lisa have known each other for 23 years and tied the knot in 2006.

It has now been reported the divorce could cost Ant around £30million - almost half his net worth.

Ant's fortune is estimated at £62million and he and fellow presenter reportedly Dec made a whopping £29.48million before tax in 2016.

Divorce lawyer Cara Nuttall told The Mirror: 'The starting point will always be a 50:50 division of all assets.

'It is likely her lawyers will argue that due to the length of their relationship that there is no room for negotiation on that.'

Ant has been living apart from partner Lisa, having moved out of the £6million property they share last year following his stint in rehab for an addiction to painkillers.

He had spent the last two months filming in Australia for ITV reality show I'm A Celebrity, but Lisa was unable to join him overseas, due to her commitments to BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing.

At the time, Lisa dismissed claims that this made her 'estranged' from husband Ant, explaining that she had not been out to Australia with him for 10 years.

Back in November, she denied the pair had separated with the defiant Tweet: 'I'm not estranged, thank you'.

A source told the Sunday Mirror that Lisa reportedly felt more 'independent, happier and stronger' while Ant was in Oz.

The insider said: 'Ant has had a dreadful year, but Lisa has been through hell too. The intense pressure of the situation has left her emotionally drained and was really taking its toll.

'Back in October she was terribly stressed and worried and seemed to be carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders.'

It was continued: 'It was clear those close to her she was heartbroken. But it's been so much happier since they've been living apart - especially when he flew to Australia to film I'm A Celebrity.'

Ant suffered a difficult 2017, after admitting in June he had been battling a two-year addiction to painkillers after a devastating knee injury and fertility issues.

He revealed his plans to check in to rehab for alcohol and drug addiction, when he gave a candid interview admitting he had 'let people down', before thanking his wife Lisa and co-star Declan for the support they had provided.

The I'm A Celebrity... host said that things started to spiral out of control two years ago when he had an operation to fix cartilage in his right knee.

In a bid to numb the pain, Ant began taking the prescription drug Tramadol and soon realised that he'd become hooked on the painkiller, which can cause speech disturbances, lack of co-ordination, headaches and drowsiness.

Speaking previously, the Saturday Night Takeaway star said: 'I've put Lisa through hell with mood swings and depression and how it affects you.

'I'm very sorry about the effect it has on partners. This kind of stuff puts strains on any marriage.'

Lisa said she was overwhelmed with support in a touching Twitter message shortly after Ant checked into rehab.

She wrote: 'Completely overwhelmed by all your love & support it means so much. I'm relieved he's receiving the help he needs, we just need him better.'

Ant had initially hidden his addictions from Lisa and his best friend and presenting partner Declan Donnelly.

Ant and Lisa had met at a pop concert at Newcastle City Hall in 1994, when she was performing with Deuce and he was performing with Declan in their band PJ & Duncan.

After dating for more than a decade, Ant proposed to her during a romantic sun-drenched holiday in Dubai on April 26, 2005.

They tied the knot at Cliveden House on July 22, 2006 in Taplow, Buckinghamshire. The couple never had children, but in an interview in 2017, Ant said they would 'love' to have kids.

He said: 'Lisa works in the industry and understands it. She's constantly working – sometimes more than me!'

'We would love to have a family so fingers crossed. 'If we're blessed with children, then we'd be over the moon!'