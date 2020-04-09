Put Me in Quarantine with Him! Can Yaman Steals Spanish Women's Hearts in COVID-19 Time!

Turkish actor Can Yaman won the top artists list, as Spanish women chose him to spend quarantine time with.

Turkish newspaper "Takvim" reported that Can Yaman's score surpassed that of Hollywood stars in a survey, conducted to find out who does Spanish women prefer to spend quarantine time with.

The survey was conducted on social media by Spanish weekly women's magazine Cuore. They asked followers: "Which celebrity would you prefer to be in quarantine with?", and options included Can Yaman, Jason Momoa and Jamie Dornan.