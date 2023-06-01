Queen Alia airport celebrates Al-Hussein

ALBAWABA - Queen Alia airport celebrates crown Prince Hussein on his wedding to Miss Rajwa Al-Saif by stamping passports a special stamp.

On Thursday travelers from Amman's Queen Alia International Airport were surprised with new stamps on their passports that read: "Celebrating Al Hussein."

The new stamps comes as a celebration for the Crown Prince of Jordan on his wedding to architect Miss Rajwa Al Saif.

إعتماد ختم "نفرح" في جوازات القادمين إلى الأردن في مطار الملكة علياء إحتفالاً بزفاف ولي العهد الأردني الأمير #الحسين_بن_عبدالله و #رجوة_آل_سيف . pic.twitter.com/r1hvSk7NdR — M.MIX (@M_mixxxx) June 1, 2023

Other than stamps on passport, the the royal gave out chocolates and candy that had Celebraing Al-Hussein written on it, also, the airport filled the airport halls with pictures of the newly weds to be.