Queen Alia airport celebrates Al-Hussein

Published June 1st, 2023 - 10:05 GMT
ALBAWABA - Queen Alia airport celebrates crown Prince Hussein on his wedding to Miss Rajwa Al-Saif by stamping passports a special stamp.

On Thursday travelers from Amman's Queen Alia International Airport were surprised with new stamps on their passports that read: "Celebrating Al Hussein." 

The new stamps comes as a celebration for the Crown Prince of Jordan on his wedding to architect Miss Rajwa Al Saif. 

Other than stamps on passport, the the royal  gave out chocolates and candy that had Celebraing Al-Hussein written on it, also, the airport filled the airport halls with pictures of the newly weds to be.

 

 

 

 

Tags:Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin AbdullahRajwa Al Saif

