Queen Carries Queen: Amanda Holden Twirled Around with Kylie Minogue

Amanda Holden with Kylie Minogue (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Instagram Disable alert for Amanda Holden Disable alert for Kylie Minogue Follow >

They are two beautiful blondes and big personalities on the showbiz circuit.

And Amanda Holden twirled around with Kylie Minogue in her arms in a series of laugh-out-loud Instagram snaps shared from the O2 Arena, in London on Thursday.

The Britain's Got Talent judge placed a supportive hand around the singer's middle and under her legs as she struggled to hold her up in the funny snap.

Kylie wrapped her arms securely around Amanda's neck to ensure she didn't drop her in the hilarious moment.

A chuckling Judge Rinder watched on as the giggling glamorous blondes larked about behind the scenes.

Amanda joked she was checking if she was able to carry the Aussie superstar incase Kylie's Neighbours' co-star Jason Donovan was 'sick' during her tour.

She penned in the caption: '#especially for #me! Checking I could lift this beautiful one @kylieminogue in case @jdonofficial is off sick⭐️#goldentour #talent #fabulous.'

Amanda hailed the Can't Get You Out Of My Head hitmaker as 'talented' and 'fabulous' following her visit.

Simon Cowell's co-star was at the O2 Arena to support her pop princess pal during her glittering Golden tour performance.

Amanda also shared a number of cosy selfies with Judge Rinder from her evening out with her unlikely pal.

It is no surprise Amanda was having fun backstage with Kylie as the duo are firm friends in the limelight.

The television personality even attending the singer's star-studded 50th birthday bash earlier this year.