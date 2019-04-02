Queen Latifah to Star in New Teen Comedy
Queen Latifah plays Carlotta Brown on the Fox series Star (Source: queenlatifah / Instagram )
Queen Latifah is attached to star in and executive produce a new teen comedy film.
Deadline confirmed Monday the 49-year-old actress and Flavor Unit, her production company with Shakim Compere, will team up with Gunpowder & Sky on the movie Paper Chase.
Queen Latifah and Compere will executive produce with Van Toffler of Gunpowder & Sky. Angela Tucker will direct the film, which she co-wrote with Lauren Domino. Domino will also serve as a producer.
"Shakim and I have known Van forever and we're thrilled to collaborate with him and his team," Queen Latifah said in a statement.
"This film is exactly what we love to do, make fun and energetic projects that audiences have a blast going to see. Lauren Domino and Angela Tucker are such great talents and we can't wait to get started," she added.
The Wrap said Paper Chase follows Alicia, a driven, well-meaning teenager from New Orleans who hopes to reinvent herself at a college in Atlanta. She plans to throw a huge party to raise funds for her tuition.
Queen Latifah plays Carlotta Brown on the Fox series Star. The show co-stars Jude Demorest, Brittany O'Grady, Ryan Destiny and Amiyah Scott, and is in the midst of its third season.
