Is 'The Queen' Star, Emma Corrin, Queer?

Emma Corrin has seemingly come out as “queer”.

The ‘Crown’ star took to Instagram on Wednesday (07.04.21) to share some images from her Pop magazine feature where she is dressed up as a bride, and referred to herself as a “queer bride” in the caption.

She wrote alongside the images: “ur fave queer bride

“#POP44 OUT NOW

“@thepopmag @esther_theaker (sic)”

As of the time of writing, Emma has not commented further on the caption, but many fans have taken to the comments of her post to welcome her to the LGBTQ community.

Meanwhile, Emma – who plays Princess Diana in the hit Netflix series – said last year she isn’t interested in finding a partner right now because she’d rather “take care” of herself.

She said: “I’d rather navigate this on my own. It’s nicer to feel like I’m taking care of me.”

And whilst the 25-year-old actress has been propelled into the spotlight by her role in ‘The Crown’, she has a support system of friends to help keep her grounded, including the four friends from university whom she shares a flat with.

She added: “It’s nice to come back to people who really know you. It helps to balance out some of the silliness that comes with this job, like having your face on the cover of a magazine.



“It’s great to have people taking the p*** out of you, which they do – constantly. It keeps me grounded.”

The actress also said she plans to put firm boundaries in place for herself so that she isn’t taken advantage of.

She explained: “It’s a lot of new experiences in a short amount of time. You have to be very good at setting boundaries for yourself, so you’re not taken advantage of.”