'Quicker Than Preparing Noodles'! Tuba Büyüküstün and Engin Akyürek's Marriage in Sefirin Kızı Sparks a Wave of Ridicule

What happened to your 20-year love to Nare, Sancar?!

Turkish series Sefirin Kızı (The Ambassador's Daughter) has been subjected to criticism and ridicule since its leading character Nare, played by Neslihan Atagül, left the show, and her co-actress Tuba Büyüküstün was added to the cast to change the story in order to complete the series, which made the original name of the show not suitable any more.

The last of those criticisms was on the 43rd episode when Sancar, played by Engin Akyürek, married Mavi, played by Tuba Büyüküstün after a short period of knowing each other.

Viewers were shocked to watch this development happen so fast, describing it as 'quicker than lightning', amid many questions about Sancar's love for Nare and the saga that the series was carrying, and how a character like Sancar could forget Nare in the blink of an eye, especially since they were in love since they were in school.

Viewers took to social media to express their opinions about the marriage, as they wrote things like: 'I mean, in a day and a night he wants to get married! What about your epic love and daughter?!', 'Their love is faster than the preparing noodles'.

While sarcastic comments dominated that scene, some tried to explain the reason behind this marriage; They indicated that the aim of it was for Sancar to win his daughter Malek's guardianship lawsuit, as Mavi wants to support Sancar until the end, and that's why she agreed to marry him.

The wedding scene has contributed to increase the viewership of the show, as the episode had a better rating than the previous episodes since Neslihan left and Tuba joined.

Neslihan Atagül had separated from Sefirin Kızı in the 34th episode and Tuba Büyüküstün joined instead.

Since that episode and the series is witnessing a clear change in storyline, which prompted some of the main characters to leave the show too, such as Uraz Kaygılaroğlu who played Gediz.