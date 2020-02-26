Qusai Khouli Breaks His Silence On His Scandal With So-Called Wife Madiha Hamdani.. and His Son's Name Is Not Alameed!

Syrian actor Qusai Khouli broke his silence for the first time after shocking accusations were made by his supposed Tunisian wife, Madiha Al-Hamdani, and his mother-in-law Amal Allam.

Responding to the videos shared by Madiha Al-Hamdani, Qusai said in a press statement to Zahrat Al-Khaleej Magazine: "This lady is my wife and the mother of my son and she has all the respect and appreciation .. I will not share personal and private issues with the media."

Despite Qusai’s assertion that the publisher of the videos filing charges against him is indeed his wife, he nevertheless declined to give any response regarding the public embarrassment it caused him.

Tunisian folk artist and Qusai's mother in law, Amal Allam, explained that her grandson's real name is "Fares" and she was the one who named him.

She added that his father Qusai calls him "Alameed" after his grandfather, adding: "In Tunisia Alameed 'the dean' is a rank in the army and we cannot name him that."

Amal Allam added in her TV statements that the son of her daughter, Madiha Al-Hamdani, was born in Tunisia and holds the Tunisian nationality, and was not born in the US as some press sources reported. She stated that his mother, who is an American citizen, had an accident that prevented her from traveling and giving birth in the US.