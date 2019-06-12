Qussay Khouli and Latifa "Flirt" With Social Media Posts

Syrian actor Qussay Khouli met with Tunisian singer Latifa, took a picture with her and flirted with the beauty of her soul, shape, and smile.





Since the beginning of Ramadan 2019, Latifa has supported the series "Khamsa w Nos" "Five and A Half" and its cast including Qusay Khouli and Nadine Njeim. She said that it is one of the best series of the year. She also talked about the great success of the Lebanese series "Enti Min" (Who Are You?).

Qusai said: "Professor, star, and dear friend Latifa, Nothing is more beautiful than meeting you, your laughter and your words that are filled with love, energy, and optimism. I wish you all the good and may God always keep you in good health?

Latifa posted the same picture and said: "You always shine and I rejoice for your success because you are a human being, a real artist and a great friend. I laugh with you from all my heart, may the Lord always help you"