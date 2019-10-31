Race Across The Iconic Sheikh Zayed Road At The Dubai Run

Lace up your trainers for one of the most standout events in Dubai’s fitness calendar, the Dubai Run. On Friday, 8 November, this historic run will shut down part of Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing runners to make their way across the iconic highway on foot for the first time.

Run in the fast lane and see glittering landmarks that flank the city’s main highway from a whole new perspective. This first-of-its-kind gathering starts at Dubai World Trade Centre at 6am, and is presented by DEWA, ARN, Etisalat, Dubai Police and RTA.

Choose the 5km fun route which is open to all ages and abilities, or the challenging 10km option for those aged 18 and older. The race is free, however you need to register online to reserve your spot. Bring the little ones in their strollers and join hundreds of fellow residents in making Dubai the most active city in the world.

Keep the 30x30 momentum going from land to water the day after the Dubai Run on Saturday and make your way to the Daman DXB Swimfest. Choose from the Dubai Mile and JA The Resort Half Mile for adults, 100m and 300m Splash Dash for children or Team Splash Dash replay for groups of four. Taking place at JA The Resort, this is the perfect way to unwind during your day off before gearing up for the last week of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. For those looking for a light workout, wellness expert Zarine Dadachanji is hosting a class which will take you through meditative breathing and relaxation exercises at the Mindfulness Sound and Gong Session.

