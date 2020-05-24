Sad News: Ragaa Elgedawy Tests Positive With Coronavirus.. & Her Health Condition Is Critical!

It was announced a short time ago that Egyptian actress Ragaa Elgedawy has tested positive with Coronavirus, and was admitted to the hospital.

According to the actress's daughter, Amira, she was crying as she revealed that her mother's health condition is critical, asking fans to pray for her.

She also revealed that her mother's fever suddenly rose, and when she admitted to the hospital, she was diagnosed with Cornavirus, and Rajaa was quickly rushed to quarantine by ambulance.