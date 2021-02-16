Raghad Saddam Hussein Tells an Emotional Story About Her Father Saddam Hussein (Video)

Raghad Saddam Hussein, the eldest daughter of the late Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, has revealed many secrets of her life in a series of interviews hosted by Algerian journalist Sohaib Shrayer on Al-Arabiya TV.

Revealing secrets of her childhood, Raghad said that she'd never heard her late father Saddam Hussein yell at anyone at home, and in case she or her siblings did something wrong or created chaos, her brothers Odai and Qusai were the ones to be punished and not the girls.

Raghad narrated that one time her father was back from work to take his usual afternoon nap, as he used to leave home early to be in the office.

Once he fell asleep, his children were playing in the backyard and making a lot noise so they woke him up.

Saddam went down feeling so angry and gave the boys Odai and Qusai a little punishment. And when it was time to punish Raghad, she said that she was so scared and Saddam saw that in her eyes, so he smiled and gave her the "I don't know" hand gesture and left after telling his kids: 'Children, I missed my nap and rest time.'

Raghad added that her father had never hit his daughters, and boys were always the ones to take the punishment.