  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Ragheb Alama to perform in Jordan soon

Ragheb Alama to perform in Jordan soon

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published January 12th, 2023 - 10:06 GMT
Ragheb Alama to perform in Jordan soon
he will be throwing a concert in Jordan

ALBAWABA - Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama is set to meet his fans located in Jordan in February.

Ragheb Alama shared a poster on his Instagram page announcing that he will be throwing a concert in Jordan on Feb. 17, at the Kempinski Hotel.

On the poster Alama shared with his Instagram followers, the singer captioned: ''I will reunite with my lovely Jordanian audience on Feb. 17th, we will meet soon.''

 

 

Tags:Ragheb Alama

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...