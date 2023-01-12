Ragheb Alama to perform in Jordan soon

ALBAWABA - Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama is set to meet his fans located in Jordan in February.

Ragheb Alama shared a poster on his Instagram page announcing that he will be throwing a concert in Jordan on Feb. 17, at the Kempinski Hotel.

On the poster Alama shared with his Instagram followers, the singer captioned: ''I will reunite with my lovely Jordanian audience on Feb. 17th, we will meet soon.''