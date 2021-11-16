Rahaf Al-Qunun Promotes Her OnlyFans Account With This Picture

Saudi Fugitive Rahaf Al-Qunun has sparked controversy again by publishing a new photo on Instagram to promote her account on OnlyFans.

Rahaf Al-Qunun posted a photo on Instagram Stories while sporting a bunny headband, and wrote: "The link to my OnlyFans in the bio.. We will ignite it."

A few weeks ago, Rahaf announced that she had joined OnlyFans sparking Arabs and Saudis fury.

The Saudi fugitive made the announcement by posting a saucy picture on Instagram Stories while she was topless and covering her ample assets with OnlyFans link.

So far, Al-Qunun has 19 posts and 5.2 likes on her account.

In her bio, Rahaf wrote: 'There will be NO EXPLICIT CONTENT on my page if you don’t like that then do not subscribe!!! This page is for my true fans only and you can request whatever you would like to see me do or talk about in my dm as long as it’s not explicit!! Thank you to the ones who see me as a person and respect my decision and continue to support I appreciate you all.'

She also added 'Copyright Notice & Disclaimer'

'All material on my Only Fans page is owned by Me. This includes all photos and videos, even after being purchased. It is against the law to copy, screenshot, screen record, reproduce, print, edit, or even play any of my material outside of Only Fans for anyone else. Legal action will be taken against anyone who does not comply! Please ensure you are the legal age of 18 before joining my page!'