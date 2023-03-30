Ramadan series: Nadine Njeim gets tortured

ALBAWABA - Nadine Nassib Njeim shared a behind the scene shot with her followers on Instagram.

Lebanese actress, Nadine Nassib Njeim shared with her followers a behind the scene snippet of a torture scene in the Ramadan series, Wa Akheeran.

In the clip which was taken to Instagram, Njeim's character, Khayal was being tortured by her kidnappers where she was held upside down with a rope tied around her feet, and her head was forced underwater.

She captioned the post: "I wanted to stay longer, but they worried about me, I insisted that I can handle a longer time underwater, and they still refused. But it was a nice experience honestly and I loved it."