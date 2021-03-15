'Ramez Is A Psychopath'! MBC Comments on the Name of Ramez Galal Ramadan 2021's Prank Show

  1. Home
Ala' Mashharawi

Published March 15th, 2021 - 08:19 GMT
Will Ramez Galal Ramadan 2021's prank show be named Ramez Mareed Nafsi (Ramez Is A Psychopath)?

MBC has responded to Egyptian festivals singer Ali Kaddoura who claimed that Ramez Galal's next prank show will be named Ramez Mareed Nafsi (Ramez Is A Psychopath).

The management of the channel said in a statement: "There is no prank show called Ramez Mareed Nafsi", describing Ali Kaddoura's words as incorrect and a joke, with the aim of taking advantage of the trend, especially since the Ramez Galal's show attract the attention of millions of viewers in the Arab world.

رامز مريض نفسي Ramez Galal Ramadan 2021's Prank Show

MBC also pointed out that all guests of Ramez Galal's show receive their full material rights as part of the agreement, which also includes an NDA until the episode is shown in Ramadan, in addition to obtaining a consent of the guests to broadcast the episodes without any objection.

Many social media users circulated several posters of Ramez's next prank show under the name Ramez Mareed Nafsi.

Producers are still keeping all the details and content of the show a secret.

Ramez Galal Ramadan 2021's Prank Show رامز مريض نفسي رمضان 2021

Ramez Galal 2021 Ramadan Show: The Coronavirus Prank and Nermine El-Feky Is a Confirmed Victim
