Is Ramez Galal Dead?

Egyptian actor Yasser Galal was unhappy about fake news of the death of his brother, prank star Ramez Galal, stressing that the news is only a ridiculous rumor.





Yasser said in a statement to Foochia.com that the news caused real harm to the family, especially since Ramez was not at home at the time of the rumor. He said he contacted him immediately to check on him.

The rumor of Ramez Galal's death went viral in the past few hours, claiming that he was carrying out a prank in Red Sea when he was attacked by a large shark that led to his death. This led his audience to circulate the news as though it were real.