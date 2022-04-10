Ramez Galal Gets Accused of Sending Sexual Overtones to Rania Yousef

Ramez Galal's show faces criticism once again.

The show Ramez Movie Star's audience criticized the Egyptian actor's latest prank on Rania Youssef, as many of the audience found the prank full with sexual overtones.

Before Youssef's appearance on the show, Belgian actor Jean-Claude Van Damme appeared hold a picture of Rania wearing her mesh Cairo festival 2019 dress, where he claimed he know the artist as a 'curtain blanket' to which Galal answered: 'peace be upon you Rania, your dresses have reached Los Angeles'

Upon Rania's arrival on the show, Ramez said: 'The beast have arrived, the legend of balloons have arrived, is it possible that the rocket is afraid of a bomb? be careful, we don't want anything to pop.'

Galal added: 'And baby whats up with the clothes that you are not wearing, I wish you came wearing only a blanket, the only modest thing your wearing are your shoes, but baby you have gained weight, it is clear that you are not on a diet.'