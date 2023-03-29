Ramez Galal gets bit by a snake

ALBAWABA - Ramez Galal got bit by a snake on the sixth episode of his Ramadan show.

A snake bit controversial Egyptian artist, Ramez Galal on his finger, which led to blood splattering from it.

During the sixth episode, Mohamed Farag and Passant Shawky were the victims of Ramez Galal's Ramadan prank show, "Ramez Never End."

Galal welcomed the duo with his usual sarcastic introduction, Farag and Shawky praised the view from the flying restaurant they were in, especially the lovely view they saw.

Soon after, Carla Haddad introduced them as the "famous couple", Galal jokingly commented: "What about Hossam and Sherine?"

After that, Ramez disguised himself in a Japanese chef costume and made them taste the food.

However, after revealing his identity, Farag could not control his anger and started screaming,

Later on in the episode, Galal took out a baby snake from a see-through container and suddenly bit the Egyptian actor.

And the crew insured Galal that the snake was not poisonous.

At first, Farag and Shawky thought it was only a prank, and both were shocked when they saw blood splattering from Galal's finger.