Ramez Jalal Starts Filming His New Prank Show in Indonesia

Ramez is filming nearly two episodes a day from his new prank show in order to finish filming in the shortest possible time (Source: ramezgalalac - Instagram)

Actor Ramiz Jalal started filming his annual celebrities prank show program in Indonesia, where he is filming nearly two episodes a day in order to finish filming in the shortest possible time.

The show's team worked on coordinating travels of guest celebrities so that they do not meet during their accommodation or flights, which necessitated direct airlines travel for some episodes guests.

The team has not faced any problems with any artists and will return to Cairo by mid-April to start editing and additional sound recording, so that the show would be ready for screening in Ramadan exclusively on mbc.