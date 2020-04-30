Ramez Majnoon Rasmi Is Banned in Cairo.. and Egyptian Media Syndicate Requests MBC to STOP the Show!

MBC Group commented on Egyptian Media Syndicate's statement regarding the prevention of artist Ramiz Galal from appearing on any media outlet inside Cairo, until his legal status is reconciled with the abuses that his Ramadan prank show, "Ramiz Majnoon Rasmi" committed.

The Group said: "The Egyptian Media Syndicate's decision is specific to media outlets broadcasting inside Egypt, and does not apply to MBC channels, as it is a non-Egyptian group and broadcasts from the UAE."

They added that the program is produced by a company registered legally and officially in the UAE, filmed in the city of Dubai, and has a record viewing rates on all platforms and channels.

Ramez Majnoon Rasmi is aired on MBC Masr, MBC1, MBC Iraq and MBC5 broadcasting to the Maghreb, and all these channels broadcast from UAE to all countries of the world via various satellites, in addition to the online streaming service "Shahid" for videos on demand.

MBC Group also stressed that the program's episodes are broadcast only after obtaining the approval of the concerned guests, after exposure to the pranks and not before it, so that these approvals allow the episodes to be presented in a framework of mutual understanding and trust.

Previously, Egyptian Media Syndicate had stressed: "Referring to the statement of the Psychiatric and Neurological Hospital against the Ramez Majnoon Rasmi prank show, and by pointing out that many citizens were affected by the content of the aforementioned program, it was decided to take all legal measures, including banning presenter, Ramez Galal, to appear on any media outlet in the country until his legal status is reconciled."