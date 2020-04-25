Ramez Majnoon Rasmi Episode 2: Footballer Ali Maaloul to Ramez Galal "I Swear to God I Hate You".. Video

Ramiz Galal hosted Tunisian footballer Ali Maaloul in the second episode of his prank show Ramez Majnoon Rasmi "Ramez Officially Crazy".
Al-Ahly Club player was seated to the black chair as it began moving up and down torturing him.
Maaloul told Galal during the episode: "I hate you Ramez I swear to God I will never forgive you" as he tried to hit him while he was bound in the chair adding: "your pranks are vapid, Ramez".
شجاعة عالية من على معلول في مواجهة عقاب @ramezgalal القاسي#رامز_مجنون_رسمي— MBC مصر (@mbcmasr) April 25, 2020
#رمضان_يجمعنا pic.twitter.com/YlLXoVUlwm
إنهيار عصبي لـ على معلول بسبب رد قوي جدا من @ramezgalal #رامز_مجنون_رسمي#MBCMASR pic.twitter.com/p7DOPWAEPh— MBC مصر (@mbcmasr) April 25, 2020
رعب رهيب من علي معلول بعد رؤية رامز جلال :"هات التعبان"#رامز_مجنون_رسمي#MBCMASR pic.twitter.com/g8NQOEmDec— MBC مصر (@mbcmasr) April 25, 2020
