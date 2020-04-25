  1. Home
Published April 25th, 2020 - 06:04 GMT
Ramez Majnoon Rasmi Episode 2: Footballer Ali Maaloul to Ramez Galal "I Swear to God I Hate You".. Video

Ramiz Galal hosted Tunisian footballer Ali Maaloul in the second episode of his prank show Ramez Majnoon Rasmi "Ramez Officially Crazy".

Al-Ahly Club player was seated to the black chair as it began moving up and down torturing him.

Maaloul told Galal during the episode: "I hate you Ramez I swear to God I will never forgive you" as he tried to hit him while he was bound in the chair adding: "your pranks are vapid, Ramez".

