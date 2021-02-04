Ramy Youssef is a Golden Globe Nominee

Egyptian-American actor Ramy Youssef has been nominated for the 77th Golden Globes Awards for his role in the Hulu TV series “Ramy,” the organization announced on Wednesday.

For the second year in a row, the comedian, who is the co-creator of the show, will compete in the Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category.

In “Ramy,” Youssef portrays a first-generation Arab-Muslim-American who deals with the many stereotypes he has to face in America.

Season one was a major success, netting the 29-year-old actor a Golden Globe award for the same category and a global following.

In the new season, Youssef digs deeper into his Muslim faith, introducing a charismatic imam named Sheik Ali, played by Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, with whom Ramy quickly bonds.

For this year's award, "The Great" star Nicholas Hoult, "Schitt's Creek" artist Eugene Levy, and "Ted Lasso" actor Jason Sudekis.