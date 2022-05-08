Randa Kaadi Reveals Her Daughter Taught Her How to Dance

Randa Kaadi mastered fading away from her typical 'motherhood' roles in a recent successful scene in the Ramadan series Till Death 2.

Kaadi, who plays the role of 'Hanan', experienced a very challenging role in the series Till Death, in where she had to act like she is under the influence of drugs, amid mistakingly 'taking a Hallucination Pill'.

Randa wowed the scene as it was different from her usual roles, the actress presented a brilliant acting role, with unusual dance scenes in the bedroom.

The Lebanese actress revealed that she has received many phone calls from her co-workers praising her performance, and Kaadi revealed that she was honored by her friends' reactions and unbelievable support.

Randa confirmed that the Till Death writer 'Nadeen Jaber' told her that it is time to 'break the rules and release our energies', Randa stated: 'When I read the script, and I found out that Hanan will accidentally take a hallucination pill, I quickly flipped the pages to see the aftermath of taking the pill'

She added: 'I immediately called Nadeen and asked her 'what did you do with Hanan?' then she told me that it is time for us to break the barriers and present the character with a sense of freedom in where Hanan can let out her buried energy'

Kaadi continued: 'Hanan was able to show the other sides of her character that were hidden due to the traditions Hanan was raised into.'

She said: ''Amid taking the hallucination pill, Hanan was now able to see the world she has always dreamed of with her eyes open, in addition to presenting a very different role, where she was able to fly in a world she never dreamt of seeing. ''

The actress then confirmed that her award winning daughter Tamara Hawi has taught her how to dance to help her master the scene'