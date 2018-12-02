Rania Youssef Apologizes for THAT Dress!

Rania's dress that shocked many made the actors council open an investigation with all the artists whose wardrobe at the Cairo International Film Festival caused anger

Follow > Disable alert for Rania Youssef Follow >

Rania Youssef posted an apology for her daring dress that she chose to wear in the closing ceremony of the Cairo Film Festival, after a storm of criticism that even reached the courtroom.

Rania Youssef apologized to all the Egyptian families for wearing the revealing dress, emphasizing that it was not her intention at all to create that fuss, and that she did not choose well.

In the apology statement Rania said "Because I respect the feelings of every Egyptian family that was offended by the dress that I was wearing in the closing ceremony of the International Cairo Film festival, I want to emphasize that I did not mean to appear in a way that offends whoever considered the dress inapropriate. I might have made a wrong assessment since I was wearing the dress for the first time, and I did not think it will cause all of this anger"

Rania Youssef added "The opinions of fashion designers and fashion experts, usually affect clothing choices and decisions, and they might have imagined that the festival was international and were not expecting the aftermath, had I known what would happen after I would not have wore the dress."

Rania Youssef continued "I emphasize on my holding to the morals that we grew up with in the Egyptian society, that was and still deserves respect, as I am proud of being an actress that has a filmography of positive influence on the audience, and I hope everyone understands my good intentions, and that I don't aim to make anyone angry, and hope everyone thinks well of me"

Rania ended her statement with "I am a proud member of the artists council and its enlightening role, and I value its protection of the values, art and the artists."

Rania's dress made the actors council open an investigation with all the artists whose wardrobe at the Cairo International Film Festival caused anger, and many lawyer's filed a case against Youssef that will be looked on for the first time on the 12th of January 2019.