Rania Youssef Raises Controversy Again With a Bold Look That Shocked the Audience

Rania Youssef is currently starring in the series 'Bina Me'ad'

Rania Youssef surprised her followers with a bold new look in her latest pictures.

Rania Youssef chose to wear a jumpsuit, but with short black shorts, and a large V-shaped chest opening lined with beige cloth.

"Learn to enjoy every minute of your life" wrote Rania Youssef. Comments rained on the new pictures, as she was accused of trying to stir up controversy from time to time with her clothes, following the crisis of her dress at the closing ceremony of the Cairo Festival, for which she was investigated with.

Some also demanded Rania Youssef to stop posting her pictures wearing such bold clothes saying that she is a talented actress and there is no need to draw attention to her in this way. Many argued however that her clothes throughout her career were similar, yet eyes opened on her more after the festival crisis.

Rania Youssef did not delete the comment feature on her picture despite the negative and harsh comments written on her pictures and is acting completely indifferent ignoring the attack.

In another story, Rania Youssef is currently starring in the series "Bina Me'ad" (We have a Date) alongside actress Ghada Adel, and the series is supposed to be shown in Ramadan 2019.