Rania Youssef Shockingly Mocks the Deadly Situation of a Palestinian Women During Israeli Attack!

Egyptian actress Rania Youssef has sparked followers' fury when she responded to a Palestinian woman on Instagram.

Few days ago, Rania posted a video from the gym and urged people not to be lazy during the holidays.

"Do not be lazy during holidays. Go out and do some sports."

One Palestinian commentator named @rasha_hassan98 criticized Youssef for taking care of her fitness while Palestinians are dying.

Rasha wrote: "We are dying in Palestine and you are worried about your fitness. Sufficient for us is Allah and He is the best disposer of affairs."

Shockingly, Rania Youssef responded in the most inhuman way mocking the deadly situation that Rasha's been living.

Rania wrote: "Dying while you're holding your phone and checking Instagram!"

Youssef's comment went viral on social media, and caused Palestinian and Egyptian followers to argue about who's right and who's wrong in this sparring.

One Palestinian man @ibrahim__sallamm wrote: "Just because we are bombed and killed doesn't mean we can't hold our phones. Here we are sitting and holding our phones waiting for the next missle to hit us, what should we do?"

"Here I am while I'm writing this comment, I can hear air strikes and it might hit me, God only knows. This isn't about us observing others and being empty, if we leave our homes we will be bombed and killed."

"Egyptian people, remember when you had a revolution in the days of Husni Mubarak and army was controlling the country and you couldn't leave your homes? You were forced to stay at home and the only thing you could do was to hold your mobile phones. Does that make you empty people?"

"Don't judge us because of a couple of people who cannot talk right."