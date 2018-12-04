Rania Youssef's Daughter Gets Bullied Because of Her Mother's 'Wardrobe Malfunction'

The actress said that she received many offensive texts on her phone.

Follow > Disable alert for Rania Youssef Follow >

Egyptian actress Rania Youssef appeared in an interview with TV host Amro Adib to explain the incident of the dress that she appeared in during Cairo International Film Festival closing ceremony.

During the interview Rania revealed that her youngest daughter got bullied because of the incident, especially after news spread that she could be jailed and that the girl came home crying.

The actress also said that she received many offensive texts on her phone.

Rania emphasized that she did not mean to appear to the audience like this, and that the mishap was due to the fact that the inner fabric of the dress got tangled which lead to revealing a part of her body that she did not intend to show. She continued to say that her friend Emmy Salem told her that the inner fabric was lifted so she asked her to stay behind until she can go to the restroom and fix the wardrobe malfunction.

Youssef also added that she did not mean to cause a fuss, and that the whole thing does not exceed being a mishap or an unintentional wardrobe malfunction, and that she would not risk her name, audience and success by doing such a thing.

Finally, Rania thanked the lawyers that dropped the case against her, and said that the issue got way out of context, and that she will go with a lawyer if she was called for trial hoping that this whole 'nightmare' would end once and for all.