Rapper Sidhu Moose Wala Shot Dead, Aged 28 (video)

By Alexandra Abumuhor,

Rapper Sidhu Moose Wala whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu gets Killed.

The rapper was killed on Sunday evening while driving in his car in Mansa, Moose, who was 28 was taken to the hospital where he was announced dead.

Punjab's police are currently investigating the star's murder, and so far, the results are that the motive of his death was 'inter-gang rivalry'.

On Saturday, a day before Moose was shot, the Punjabi government had pulled security cover for more than 400 individuals, including Moose Wala, in an attempt to clamp down on VIP culture.

Notably, CCTV footage has emerged on social media which shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala’s vehicle moments before he was shot dead in Mansa. The video, however, is not verified by the state police yet.

Moose Wala had unsuccessfully stood for election as an Indian Congress party candidate in the Punjab elections in 2022.

He was known best by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, gaining world-wide recognition for his music which has accumulated millions of views.

The 28-year-old's hit-tracks include The Last Ride, So High and Dollar.