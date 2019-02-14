Rapper YNW Melly Kills Two People And Charged With First-Degree Murder

His legal name is Jamell Demons (Source: XXL / Twitter )

South Florida rapper YNW Melly was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting deaths of two people, police said.

The 19-year-old musician, whose legal name is Jamell Demons, is accused of shooting Anthony Williams, 21, and Christopher Thomas, Jr., 19, and then trying to cover up the scene.

According to police, at 4:35 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2018, the victims, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, were driven to Memorial Hospital Miramar in a Jeep Compass by Cortlen Henry, 20, who said the two were shot during a drive-by.

However, a preliminary investigation did not corroborate what Henry said, the Miramar Police Department said in a media release.

"Further investigation, supported by forensic evidence, concluded Demons shot and killed Williams and Thomas Jr. and that Demons and Henry staged the crime scene (the Jeep Compass) to resemble a drive-by shooting," the media release said.

Henry has also been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

(1/2) Jamell Demons, a.k.a. YNW Melly & Cortlen Henry have been arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder. The victims, Anthony Williams & Christopher Thomas Jr., were killed on 10/26/2018. The investigation, supported by forensic evidence, has concluded that pic.twitter.com/ArzVCLRxjd — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) February 14, 2019

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Demons said that he was turning himself in.

"I want you guys to know I love you and appreciate every single one of y'all, a couple months ago I lost my two brothers by violence and now the system want to find justice," he wrote.