Rare Video of Princess Diana Breaking a Bottle on Prince Charles' Head.. Watch

An old video of the late Princess Diana and her husband, Prince Charles, resurfaced on social media from one of the joint royal engagements they had attended in the past.

In the footage, Prince Charles appeared turning his back to his wife Diana, who seized the opportunity to break a bottle over his head with encouragement from other attendees who burst into laughter.

It turned out that the bottle was made of sugar, and the funny incident occurred during a visit by the Crown Prince and his wife to Pinewood Studios, on the sidelines of the 1986 movie premiere of The Living Daylights.