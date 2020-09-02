Rawan Bin Hussain: I Am Physically and Mentally Tired of Receiving Gifts! (Video)

Kuwaiti fashionista Rawan Bin Hussain has been feeling upset from receiving gifts.

In a 6-minute video, Rawan shared a message with her millions of followers to explain her point of view.

The Kuwaiti fashionista stated that she can no longer receive gifts for two reasons; business and personal.

Rawan said that she makes money out of posting ads of products and brands on social media, so if she keeps on posting and tagging gifts, this will affect her income, and brands will no longer pay her to promote products since she does it for free for others.

She added that she feels for small brands and individual and small family business and she tried to support them. She added that if she doesn't post their gifts, they start following up with her business manager and get upset over not seeing their products on Rawan's stories.

From a personal point of view, Bin Hussain added that she is a human being, and like any other human she goes through personal and life issues which prevents her from posting, adding that people do not understand that. And simply sometimes she just doesn't want to post a gift because she doesn't have to, and sometimes because it's different than her taste and style, and this will confuse her followers who are used to her consistency.

For these two reasons, Rawan urged people not to send gifts any more, she will not share her new address and she will not feel shy about it.

She added that she doesn't even want to cause harm to those simple artists, who may save up to send her an item as a gift for the purpose of free marketing, so it's a good thing for them as well.