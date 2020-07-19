Rawan Bin Hussain: 'Let's Open A New Book' After Branding Her Husband a 'RAPIST'

Kuwaiti fashionista Rawan Bin Hussein ended the statements about her separation from husband, Libyan businessman Youssef Al-Maqrif, pointing out that she wanted to share her story with fans and will follow their stories to support them; confirming that she currently wants to live happily with her daughter Luna.

In an Instagram Story, Rawan wrote: "May be to some of you, I said too much, but I believe that sharing "parts of my story" is for bigger message I exist in this world for. To encourage millions of women of similar circumstances not to fall into the same trap ... monsters should be exposed. You might not be the first victim, but you can be the last one if you SPEAK UP. I promise you, when I restore my sanity, I will give all my support to you. And for those spreading rumors, I never wanted anything but to have my own little family, and now? Only I want is me & Luna living happily and far away from this."

Bin Hussain put a closure to this scandal, saying: "End of story & never talking about this chapter again. LETS OPEN A NEW BOOK!"